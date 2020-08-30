Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $299,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

