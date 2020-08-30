Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $262,000 Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $106.26. 3,640,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,794. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

