Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 2,276 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 741.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. 644,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

