Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 49,010 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $5.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

