PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of PerkinElmer worth $105,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. 682,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,944. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

