Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.52

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $30.36. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 12,400 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of Peritus High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.