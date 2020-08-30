Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

