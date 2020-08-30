PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $2,270,700.00. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $617,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,380,284. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 591,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

