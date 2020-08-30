Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

