Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $96.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peloton traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 255959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities upped their price target on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Peloton from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth about $9,557,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 833.8% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

