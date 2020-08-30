Payfair (PFR) Reaches Market Cap of $23,844.98

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a market cap of $23,844.98 and $990.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.64 or 0.05736462 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035648 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

PFR is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars.

