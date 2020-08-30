Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.42

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $18.32. Parex Resources shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 203,728 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.36.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$111.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$673,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,384,763. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total transaction of C$258,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,208,165.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.