Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.29. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th.

Get Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.