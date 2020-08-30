Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Pi Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$48.00. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$43.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TSE PAAS opened at C$46.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.91. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$14.22 and a 52 week high of C$53.30.

In related news, Director Michael Louis Carroll sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total value of C$340,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at C$1,727,920.70. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$173,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at C$340,899. Insiders sold 21,837 shares of company stock worth $927,303 over the last 90 days.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

