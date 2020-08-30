Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.29. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 135,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

