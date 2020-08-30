OTOCASH (OTO) Market Cap Hits $6.14 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. OTOCASH has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $3,368.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OTOCASH has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One OTOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002477 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Altilly and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003069 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Altilly and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

