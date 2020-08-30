OTCMKTS:RLJ.PA (OTCMKTS:RLJ.PA) Shares Up 1.1%

OTCMKTS:RLJ.PA (OTCMKTS:RLJ.PA) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 21,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

OTCMKTS:RLJ.PA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLJ.PA)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:RLJ.PA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:RLJ.PA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.