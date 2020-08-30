OTCMKTS:EPR.PG (OTCMKTS:EPR.PG) Shares Up 0.9%

OTCMKTS:EPR.PG (OTCMKTS:EPR.PG) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. 16,360 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

About OTCMKTS:EPR.PG (OTCMKTS:EPR.PG)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

