Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $96,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

