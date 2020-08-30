Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

