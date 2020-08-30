Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $660.57 million, a P/E ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,898 shares of company stock worth $10,723,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

