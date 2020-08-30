Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.