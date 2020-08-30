Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.