Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.52. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $226.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 81.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Okta by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

