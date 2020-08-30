Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $226.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

