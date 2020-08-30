OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$5.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.38.
Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.01.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
