OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$5.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.38.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

