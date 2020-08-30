Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

