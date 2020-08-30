Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $49.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.82.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE NUE traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
