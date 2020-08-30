NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of NortonLifeLock worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 614.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

