Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

NYSE:NOC traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.75. 513,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,574. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

