Norinchukin Bank The Sells 439 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $384,000. AXA grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 200,962 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

