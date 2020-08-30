Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

