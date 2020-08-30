Nord/LB Reiterates €24.40 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.20 ($28.47).

Shares of TEG opened at €24.94 ($29.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1-year high of €26.04 ($30.64). The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.13 and a 200 day moving average of €21.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

