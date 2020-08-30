Noku Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Noku has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $557.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

