Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $28.08 on Friday. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Noah by 5,842.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 742,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 730,312 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Noah by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,442,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 583,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 436,518 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 547,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,646,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 351,059 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

