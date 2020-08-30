Nkarta’s Quiet Period To End on September 2nd (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:ANNX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nkarta had issued 14,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Nkarta’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,900,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,302,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

