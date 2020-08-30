Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NJDCY stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.25. Nidec has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.