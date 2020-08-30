Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $59.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,778. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.5775 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.