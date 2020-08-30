NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NetApp were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

