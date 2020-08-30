Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Share Price

Media stories about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a news sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

