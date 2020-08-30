NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NWG stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

