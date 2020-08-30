National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$71.50 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$75.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.