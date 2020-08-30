National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$60.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised National Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.70.

TSE NA opened at C$71.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.44. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

