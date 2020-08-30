National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to $85.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.17. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

