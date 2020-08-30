National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to $72.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded National Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.