National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTIOF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised National Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities cut National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.13.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

