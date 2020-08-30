National Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.54.

Several other research firms have also commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.70.

TSE:NA opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$75.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

