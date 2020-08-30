National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$107.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$99.00 to C$107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

