Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $606,207.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00050458 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,680,304 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

