Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.49

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $9.24. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 47,600 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 570,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 428,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

